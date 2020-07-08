Dissecting Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is -18.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.28 and a high of $49.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $32.16 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 1.16%.

At last check, trading at $33.32, the stock is 3.39% and 11.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -5.27% off its SMA200. TOL registered -13.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.86.

The stock witnessed a -11.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.07%, and is 2.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $7.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.90% and -32.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Toll Brothers Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

514 institutions hold shares in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), with 11.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.34% while institutional investors hold 105.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.21M, and float is at 113.79M with Short Float at 6.51%. Institutions hold 95.43% of the Float.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yearley Douglas C. Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $35.04 per share for a total of $4.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that East Stephen F. (Director) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $15.94 per share for $49421.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, East Stephen F. (Director) acquired 2,900 shares at an average price of $17.07 for $49503.0. The insider now directly holds 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 4.95% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 0.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.05% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.