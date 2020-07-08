Enservco Corporation (ENSV) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 51.43% Upside

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) is -14.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $0.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.43% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 51.43% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.17, the stock is -11.64% and -8.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock -1.49% off its SMA200. ENSV registered -57.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1843 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1592.

The stock witnessed a -28.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.29%, and is -12.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 11.70% over the month.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $9.03M and $27.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 125.13% and -66.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enservco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $2.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.70% year-over-year.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Enservco Corporation (ENSV), with 8.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.19% while institutional investors hold 39.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.52M, and float is at 46.56M with Short Float at 8.32%. Institutions hold 33.02% of the Float.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Enservco Corporation (ENSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) that is -53.02% lower over the past 12 months. Cypress Environmental Partners L.P. (CELP) is -41.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.75% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.