Farfetch Limited (FTCH) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is 75.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.99 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.18 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.39% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -97.92% lower than the price target low of $9.60 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $19.00, the stock is 15.24% and 26.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 4.51% at the moment leaves the stock 70.19% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -6.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.28.

The stock witnessed a 29.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.20%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 4532 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $1.18B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.20% and -14.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.20%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $315.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -132.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.40% in year-over-year returns.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

180 institutions hold shares in Farfetch Limited (FTCH), with 63.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.60% while institutional investors hold 110.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 340.27M, and float is at 261.17M with Short Float at 14.33%. Institutions hold 90.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 40.92 million shares valued at $323.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.78% of the FTCH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Index Venture Associates V Ltd with 28.36 million shares valued at $224.04 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vitruvian Partners, LLP which holds 19.05 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $150.47 million, while Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 15.96 million with a market value of $126.1 million.