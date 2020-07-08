FNB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Now

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is -45.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.05 and a high of $12.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.72, the stock is -10.89% and -10.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -33.58% off its SMA200. FNB registered -40.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13.

The stock witnessed a -23.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.23%, and is -5.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has around 3768 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.78 and Fwd P/E is 8.13. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.97% and -48.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F.N.B. Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $299.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Top Institutional Holders

441 institutions hold shares in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), with 2.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 76.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 324.25M, and float is at 320.61M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 76.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 36.67 million shares valued at $270.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.35% of the FNB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 33.84 million shares valued at $249.4 million to account for 10.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 16.81 million shares representing 5.20% and valued at over $123.92 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 15.51 million with a market value of $114.33 million.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mencini Frank C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mencini Frank C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $6.10 per share for a total of $12200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47523.0 shares.

F.N.B. Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that DELIE VINCENT J JR (Chairman, President, & CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $6.50 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the FNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Calabrese Vincent J (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $6.56 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 229,613 shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB).

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -31.73% down over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -40.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.42% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.