Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) is 54.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The FMCI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.80 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.2%.

At last check, trading at $16.00, the stock is -2.12% and 21.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 46.24% off its SMA200. FMCI registered 60.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.36.

The stock witnessed a 27.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.10%, and is -8.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.47% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.93% and -20.00% from its 52-week high.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.89% while institutional investors hold 133.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.65M, and float is at 1.89M with Short Float at 19.46%. Institutions hold 97.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.05 million shares valued at $21.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the FMCI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Berkley W R Corp with 1.73 million shares valued at $17.8 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kepos Capital Lp which holds 1.23 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $12.65 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $12.59 million.

