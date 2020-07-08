GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) – The 13.23% Upside Potential Remains

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is -14.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.43 and a high of $48.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSK stock was last observed hovering at around $40.38 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $46.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.4% off the consensus price target high of $55.35 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.05% lower than the price target low of $38.78 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $40.74, the stock is -0.76% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -4.55% off its SMA200. GSK registered -0.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.05.

The stock witnessed a -3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.52%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) has around 99437 employees, a market worth around $99.79B and $43.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.54. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -15.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $9.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Top Institutional Holders

942 institutions hold shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with 248.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 12.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.48B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 12.17% of the Float.

#####

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC bought 357,142 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $28.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.98 million shares.

GlaxoSmithKline plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (Director) bought a total of 177,777 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $45.00 per share for $8.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.17 million shares of the GSK stock.

#####

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 30.96% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -21.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.83% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.