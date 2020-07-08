Groupon Inc. (GRPN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is -64.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $72.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRPN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.03 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.97% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.64% lower than the price target low of $15.20 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $16.97, the stock is -20.23% and -27.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.48 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -56.76% off its SMA200. GRPN registered -75.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.08.

The stock witnessed a -43.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.50%, and is -10.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 11.64% over the month.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has around 6345 employees, a market worth around $475.14M and $2.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.77% and -76.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Groupon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.75 with sales reaching $200.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.60% in year-over-year returns.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Top Institutional Holders

232 institutions hold shares in Groupon Inc. (GRPN), with 6.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.75% while institutional investors hold 95.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.37M, and float is at 22.19M with Short Float at 6.91%. Institutions hold 73.67% of the Float.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Groupon Inc. (GRPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEFKOFSKY ERIC P bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $21.57 per share for a total of $5.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34.13 million shares.

Groupon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Leonsis Theodore (Director) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $0.95 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.63 million shares of the GRPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Bass Robert J (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.85 for $42500.0. The insider now directly holds 391,904 shares of Groupon Inc. (GRPN).

Groupon Inc. (GRPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 33.41% up over the past 12 months. InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) is -67.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.43% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.63.