Here are the top Institutional holders of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is -5.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.42 and a high of $28.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The JKS stock was last observed hovering at around $21.36 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.8% off the consensus price target high of $25.46 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -70.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $22.20, the stock is 26.13% and 34.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 21.99% off its SMA200. JKS registered -4.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.73.

The stock witnessed a 18.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.36%, and is 19.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has around 15195 employees, a market worth around $932.15M and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.18 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.44% and -23.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.48% while institutional investors hold 70.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.69M, and float is at 42.17M with Short Float at 23.64%. Institutions hold 66.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 6.33 million shares valued at $94.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.37% of the JKS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 3.72 million shares valued at $55.29 million to account for 12.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 2.09 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $31.05 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $24.43 million.

#####

#####

#####

#####

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 1.83% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.31% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.96.