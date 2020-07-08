Here are the top Institutional holders of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) shares

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is -37.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.41 and a high of $161.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $99.71 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -1.06%.

At last check, trading at $98.65, the stock is -8.88% and -8.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -24.02% off its SMA200. PNC registered -29.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $121.01.

The stock witnessed a -22.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.62%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has around 50017 employees, a market worth around $42.58B and $13.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.28 and Fwd P/E is 13.08. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.23% and -39.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Analyst Forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $4.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Top Institutional Holders

1,592 institutions hold shares in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), with 975.8k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 84.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 429.00M, and float is at 423.28M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 84.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.11 million shares valued at $3.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the PNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 27.5 million shares valued at $2.63 billion to account for 6.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 21.66 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $2.07 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 19.29 million with a market value of $1.85 billion.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARSHMAN RICHARD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARSHMAN RICHARD J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $97.55 per share for a total of $97550.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1150.0 shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Feldstein Andrew T (Director) bought a total of 15,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $94.92 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41692.0 shares of the PNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Feldstein Andrew T (Director) acquired 10,535 shares at an average price of $94.92 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 53,158 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading -31.73% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -48.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.56% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.