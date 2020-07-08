Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is -46.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.02 and a high of $72.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $36.10 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.94% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.39% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $35.95, the stock is -3.46% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -30.81% off its SMA200. ALK registered -44.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.29.

The stock witnessed a -15.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.36%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 24134 employees, a market worth around $4.33B and $8.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.47 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.57% and -50.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.81 with sales reaching $301.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -86.80% in year-over-year returns.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

684 institutions hold shares in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), with 547.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 90.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.82M, and float is at 122.00M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 90.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.51 million shares valued at $413.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.84% of the ALK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.29 million shares valued at $264.41 million to account for 7.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.42 million shares representing 6.05% and valued at over $211.25 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 5.86 million with a market value of $166.85 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, the company’s VP & CONTROLLER. SEC filings show that BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL bought 570 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $34.92 per share for a total of $19904.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5291.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Fonseca Dhiren R. (Director) sold a total of 1,791 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $28.96 per share for $51868.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8535.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, SANDVIK HELVI KAY (Director) disposed off 421 shares at an average price of $31.73 for $13367.0. The insider now directly holds 8,977 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -54.51% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -51.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.62% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.