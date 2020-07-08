Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) is 175.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIDM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05%.

At last check, trading at $1.98, the stock is -8.12% and 38.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.62 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 129.24% off its SMA200. CIDM registered 47.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8350 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8584.

The stock witnessed a -29.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 416.32%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.17% over the week and 16.22% over the month.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $171.31M and $43.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 692.00% and -67.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Analyst Forecasts

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), with 20.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.23% while institutional investors hold 5.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.42M, and float is at 13.42M with Short Float at 10.25%. Institutions hold 2.81% of the Float.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bison Capital Holding Co Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bison Capital Holding Co Ltd bought 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $1.50 per share for a total of $2.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23.57 million shares.

Cinedigm Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Bison Entertainment & Media Gr (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $1.50 per share for $2.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.9 million shares of the CIDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 02, Jiang Fengyun (10% Owner) acquired 1,900,000 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $2.85 million. The insider now directly holds 23,566,667 shares of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading -59.57% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 88.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.