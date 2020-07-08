Here is a breakdown of the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) stock performance

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is -41.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $107.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The COF stock was last observed hovering at around $59.91 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.18%.

At last check, trading at $60.09, the stock is -10.46% and -8.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -26.85% off its SMA200. COF registered -34.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.83.

The stock witnessed a -24.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.23%, and is -3.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has around 52100 employees, a market worth around $27.08B and $28.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.86 and Fwd P/E is 7.40. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.13% and -44.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Analyst Forecasts

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.38 with sales reaching $6.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Top Institutional Holders

1,220 institutions hold shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), with 3.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 92.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 457.60M, and float is at 451.10M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 91.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 44.07 million shares valued at $2.22 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the COF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.61 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 29.89 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $1.51 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.41% of the shares totaling 29.19 million with a market value of $1.47 billion.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

A total of 180 insider transactions have happened at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WARNER BRADFORD H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WARNER BRADFORD H sold 8,410 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42210.0 shares.

Capital One Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Golden Timothy P (Controller) sold a total of 3,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $57.63 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13251.0 shares of the COF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Santos Kleber (Pres., Retail & Direct Banking) disposed off 2,263 shares at an average price of $43.08 for $97490.0. The insider now directly holds 22,304 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is trading -47.51% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.87% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.