Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) – The 5.41% Upside Potential Remains

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is -27.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $5.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $4.32 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -148.03% lower than the price target low of $1.27 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.15, the stock is 8.60% and 17.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 5.35% at the moment leaves the stock 5.17% off its SMA200. HBM registered -41.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7101.

The stock witnessed a -3.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.04%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.74. Distance from 52-week low is 156.10% and -43.65% from its 52-week high.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $364.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), with 629.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 79.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.27M, and float is at 175.35M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 79.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 41.78 million shares valued at $79.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the HBM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is GMT Capital Corp with 37.7 million shares valued at $71.63 million to account for 14.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. which holds 36.54 million shares representing 13.98% and valued at over $69.42 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 12.44 million with a market value of $23.63 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) that is trading 107.69% up over the past 12 months. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is 5.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -94.99% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.