Is AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) a good stock to buy now?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) is -34.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $5.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIKI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01%.

At last check, trading at $0.84, the stock is 4.64% and 12.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -20.27% off its SMA200. AIKI registered -61.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7718 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7979.

The stock witnessed a 16.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.77%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 11.21% over the month.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $30.45M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 77.60% and -84.56% from its 52-week high.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Analyst Forecasts

AIkido Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -282.90% this year.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.64% while institutional investors hold 18.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.92M, and float is at 26.95M with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 17.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.60% of the AIKI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 25694.0 shares valued at $13024.0 to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 22766.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $11540.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 20740.0 with a market value of $10513.0.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.