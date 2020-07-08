Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) turns bullish with gain of 0.05 points

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) is -26.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $3.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The YVR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.45 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.18% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.50, the stock is 1.35% and -13.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock -25.80% off its SMA200. YVR registered -16.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5582 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0395.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.89%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.01% over the week and 10.64% over the month.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $13.53M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.36% and -59.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.80%).

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.54% while institutional investors hold 0.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.99M, and float is at 6.47M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 0.71% of the Float.

