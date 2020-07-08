Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is -36.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.70 and a high of $76.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYV stock was last observed hovering at around $45.04 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.73% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -12.9% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $45.16, the stock is -3.74% and -2.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -22.01% off its SMA200. LYV registered -34.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.34.

The stock witnessed a -20.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.51%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $9.84B and $11.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.11% and -41.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.08 with sales reaching $268.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -91.50% in year-over-year returns.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Top Institutional Holders

637 institutions hold shares in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), with 57.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.97% while institutional investors hold 106.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.05M, and float is at 157.07M with Short Float at 9.22%. Institutions hold 77.46% of the Float.

#####

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HINSON JEFFREY T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HINSON JEFFREY T. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $58.02 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68336.0 shares.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that Willard Elizabeth Kathleen (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 68,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $53.53 per share for $3.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the LYV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Fu Ping (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $85000.0. The insider now directly holds 7,827 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV).

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading 44.16% up over the past 12 months. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is -38.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.85% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.