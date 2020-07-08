Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is 12.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.00 and a high of $138.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $135.02 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.79% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -8.65% lower than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $134.73, the stock is 1.83% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 19.22% off its SMA200. LOW registered 29.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $129.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.82.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.10%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $101.88B and $74.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.78 and Fwd P/E is 18.48. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.55% and -2.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.53 with sales reaching $22.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

2,065 institutions hold shares in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 78.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 755.00M, and float is at 754.56M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 78.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.78 million shares valued at $5.83 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the LOW Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 57.84 million shares valued at $4.98 billion to account for 7.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 35.41 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $3.05 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 22.14 million with a market value of $1.91 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellison Marvin R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $103.86 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90090.0 shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Hollifield Matthew V (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 12,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $112.34 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28017.0 shares of the LOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Weber Jennifer L (EVP, Human Resources) disposed off 12,589 shares at an average price of $112.62 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 17,440 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) that is trading 22.32% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.29% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.