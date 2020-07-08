Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) down -76.11% since start of the year

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) is -76.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $12.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The MLND stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 44.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.67, the stock is -20.80% and -16.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -69.93% off its SMA200. MLND registered -86.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1254 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7492.

The stock witnessed a -27.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.03%, and is -10.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 13.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 32.54% and -86.88% from its 52-week high.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND), with 2.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.30% while institutional investors hold 73.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.45M, and float is at 17.46M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 65.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 1.77 million shares valued at $9.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.30% of the MLND Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Great Point Partners LLC with 1.73 million shares valued at $9.13 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frazier Management LLC which holds 1.4 million shares representing 7.35% and valued at over $7.37 million, while Bpifrance SA holds 5.68% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $5.7 million.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (MLND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.