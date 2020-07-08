New Big Money Means Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is -54.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.14 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.29%.

At last check, trading at $9.85, the stock is -10.41% and -11.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -39.67% off its SMA200. BLMN registered -42.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.11.

The stock witnessed a -26.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.53%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 9.00% over the month.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has around 94000 employees, a market worth around $932.07M and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.96% and -59.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.14 with sales reaching $590.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.20% in year-over-year returns.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.31% while institutional investors hold 93.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.13M, and float is at 80.02M with Short Float at 13.04%. Institutions hold 91.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.9 million shares valued at $92.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the BLMN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.07 million shares valued at $79.07 million to account for 12.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jana Partners LLC which holds 7.99 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $57.02 million, while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $21.93 million.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Deno David J., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Deno David J. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Scarlett Gregg (EVP & COO of Casual Dining) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $9.54 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85929.0 shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Scarlett Gregg (EVP & COO of Casual Dining) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.81 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 70,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -68.18% down over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is -42.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.68% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.27.