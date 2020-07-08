New Big Money Means DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -37.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.77 and a high of $8.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.19 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.13%.

At last check, trading at $5.32, the stock is -2.46% and -11.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 2.41% at the moment leaves the stock -20.20% off its SMA200. DHT registered -13.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a -11.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.47%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $804.55M and $614.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.69 and Fwd P/E is 6.65. Profit margin for the company is 20.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.43% and -39.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

DHT Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.85 with sales reaching $196.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 233.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 72.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 234.90% in year-over-year returns.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), with 29.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.04% while institutional investors hold 84.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.94M, and float is at 116.55M with Short Float at 12.39%. Institutions hold 67.76% of the Float.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -24.08% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is -16.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.46% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.