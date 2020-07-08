NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Is Down -67.37% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) is -67.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $15.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The NGL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -88.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $3.77, the stock is -24.20% and -28.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -53.51% off its SMA200. NGL registered -75.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2703 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.5271.

The stock witnessed a -46.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.00%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.39% over the week and 11.42% over the month.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $504.01M and $7.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.83% and -76.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -80.00% in year-over-year returns.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), with 10.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.99% while institutional investors hold 67.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.57M, and float is at 118.34M with Short Float at 4.25%. Institutions hold 62.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 21.84 million shares valued at $56.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.96% of the NGL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 15.28 million shares valued at $39.73 million to account for 11.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 5.23 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $13.61 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 4.94 million with a market value of $12.85 million.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ciolek John, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ciolek John bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $6.97 per share for a total of $69700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75733.0 shares.

NGL Energy Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that COLLINGSWORTH JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $3.00 per share for $75000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the NGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Karlovich Robert W III (CFO, Exec VP) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.49 for $64850.0. The insider now directly holds 125,382 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL).

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) that is trading 4.38% up over the past 12 months. Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is -26.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.93% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.86.