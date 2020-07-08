Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) is 30.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $3.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEUM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.67% higher than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $0.58, the stock is -13.75% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -3.72% off its SMA200. TEUM registered -80.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5664.

The stock witnessed a -0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.81%, and is -8.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 14.20% over the month.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $79.14M and $79.51M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.80. Distance from 52-week low is 98.36% and -84.82% from its 52-week high.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pareteum Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $33.13M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 287.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 313.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Pareteum Corporation (TEUM), with 6.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.93% while institutional investors hold 35.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.82M, and float is at 103.89M with Short Float at 19.77%. Institutions hold 33.35% of the Float.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Pareteum Corporation (TEUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

Pareteum Corporation (TEUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) that is trading 30.87% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -16.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.9% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.13.