PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) makes -21.15% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) is -22.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $6.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDSB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $4.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.24% off the consensus price target high of $5.45 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.84, the stock is 17.32% and 45.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -10.25% at the moment leaves the stock -7.64% off its SMA200. PDSB registered -66.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4353 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4796.

The stock witnessed a 52.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 184.72%, and is -21.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.05% over the week and 18.25% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 157.69. Distance from 52-week low is 199.02% and -72.58% from its 52-week high.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.50% this year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB), with 5.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.92% while institutional investors hold 7.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.32M, and float is at 8.78M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 5.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 0.38 million shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the PDSB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.31 million shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 2.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $0.12 million, while First Manhattan Company holds 0.97% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $0.11 million.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

