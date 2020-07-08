Positives for Sogou Inc. (SOGO) as stock gains in recent trading

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $5.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOGO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.36 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07%.

At last check, trading at $4.43, the stock is 8.53% and 21.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 2.53% off its SMA200. SOGO registered 8.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7571 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9476.

The stock witnessed a 24.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.38%, and is 6.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.03% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) has around 2738 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.68 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.17% and -23.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) Analyst Forecasts

Sogou Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $272.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Sogou Inc. (SOGO), with 7.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.83% while institutional investors hold 23.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 382.14M, and float is at 107.96M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 22.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with over 3.5 million shares valued at $11.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.91% of the SOGO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 3.44 million shares valued at $11.56 million to account for 6.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.16 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $7.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $6.08 million.

Sogou Inc. (SOGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -44.14% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.86% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.23.