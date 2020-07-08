Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 23.91% Upside

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) is -14.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.75 and a high of $63.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $50.29 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.91% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 5.25% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $50.22, the stock is 0.78% and 0.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -8.70% off its SMA200. PEG registered -15.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.16.

The stock witnessed a -5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.34%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has around 12992 employees, a market worth around $25.25B and $9.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.70 and Fwd P/E is 14.77. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.53% and -21.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $2.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Top Institutional Holders

1,113 institutions hold shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG), with 308.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 72.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.62M, and float is at 504.91M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 72.25% of the Float.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chernick Rose M, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Chernick Rose M sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $33000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31086.0 shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that LaRossa Ralph A (COO) sold a total of 5,757 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $54.01 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91984.0 shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, Cregg Daniel J (Executive VP & CFO) disposed off 625 shares at an average price of $52.14 for $32588.0. The insider now directly holds 79,278 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -4.09% down over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is -9.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.0% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.