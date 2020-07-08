RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) picks momentum as shares drop -10.28%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) is -52.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $18.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The RLJ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.47 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.34% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.43% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.36, the stock is -16.34% and -15.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -37.29% off its SMA200. RLJ registered -52.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.60.

The stock witnessed a -34.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.55%, and is -10.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $1.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.46% and -53.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.67 with sales reaching $80.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -53.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -82.00% in year-over-year returns.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), with 2.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.46% while institutional investors hold 94.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.15M, and float is at 162.70M with Short Float at 10.01%. Institutions hold 92.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.16 million shares valued at $194.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.24% of the RLJ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.47 million shares valued at $173.44 million to account for 13.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 9.38 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $72.4 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 7.91 million with a market value of $61.05 million.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibson Patricia L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibson Patricia L bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $25175.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48508.0 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Gibson Patricia L (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $10.51 per share for $26275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46008.0 shares of the RLJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Gibson Patricia L (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.62 for $63100.0. The insider now directly holds 43,508 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ).

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -50.05% down over the past 12 months. Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is -66.95% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.91% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.27.