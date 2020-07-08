STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) turns bearish with loss of -0.19 points

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is 1.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.67 and a high of $31.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.27 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $28.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.29% off the consensus price target high of $39.41 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -35.4% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $27.08, the stock is 1.02% and 4.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 9.24% off its SMA200. STM registered 55.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.72.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.37%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 45554 employees, a market worth around $24.44B and $9.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.75 and Fwd P/E is 21.52. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.59% and -15.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STMicroelectronics N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), with institutional investors hold 3.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 892.09M, and float is at 641.65M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 3.94% of the Float.

#####

#####

#####

#####

#####

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 151.17% up over the past 12 months. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 9.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.94% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.