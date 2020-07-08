Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) is 245.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The SURF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 28.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $6.45, the stock is 23.11% and 51.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 141.28% off its SMA200. SURF registered 147.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 242.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.17.

The stock witnessed a 38.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 273.56%, and is 16.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.37% over the week and 11.39% over the month.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $190.78M and $39.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 460.87% and -15.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.70%).

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to shrink by -495.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 152.10% year-over-year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), with 4.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.76% while institutional investors hold 75.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.98M, and float is at 27.65M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 62.75% of the Float.

#####

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by New Enterprise Associates 14, , the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that New Enterprise Associates 14, sold 420,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $3.66 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.89 million shares.

Surface Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Goater Jeff (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $3.23 per share for $16150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the SURF stock.

#####

#####

#####