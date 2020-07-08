Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) down -53.78% since start of the year

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is -53.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $43.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRGP stock was last observed hovering at around $18.87 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.21% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -46.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $18.98, the stock is -6.96% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -32.60% off its SMA200. TRGP registered -52.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.03.

The stock witnessed a -19.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 161.72%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) has around 2680 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $8.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 608.71. Profit margin for the company is -24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 418.58% and -56.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Analyst Forecasts

Targa Resources Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Top Institutional Holders

599 institutions hold shares in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), with 3.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.70% while institutional investors hold 92.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 233.00M, and float is at 229.16M with Short Float at 2.57%. Institutions hold 91.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.65 million shares valued at $163.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.14% of the TRGP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.2 million shares valued at $98.1 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC which holds 11.22 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $77.5 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 10.22 million with a market value of $70.6 million.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOYCE RENE R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOYCE RENE R sold 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $7.00 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -40.29% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -40.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.49% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.