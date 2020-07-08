The decline in SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is 171.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.55, the stock is -15.84% and 5.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -7.74% at the moment leaves the stock 77.94% off its SMA200. SPCB registered 54.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5885 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9553.

The stock witnessed a 32.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.88%, and is -4.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 17.62% over the month.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) has around 165 employees, a market worth around $27.36M and $19.45M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 520.00% and -49.84% from its 52-week high.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post -34.20% year-over-year.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.14% while institutional investors hold 4.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.29M, and float is at 11.61M with Short Float at 5.71%. Institutions hold 3.33% of the Float.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -8.49% down over the past 12 months. Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) is -11.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.73% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.