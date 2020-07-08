The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) is -25.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.63 and a high of $25.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.19 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.35% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -28.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $16.71, the stock is -3.34% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -15.87% off its SMA200. IPG registered -26.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.93.

The stock witnessed a -11.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.45%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has around 54300 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $10.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.09 and Fwd P/E is 10.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.68% and -33.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Top Institutional Holders

775 institutions hold shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 104.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 387.70M, and float is at 386.88M with Short Float at 4.83%. Institutions hold 104.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 47.94 million shares valued at $776.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the IPG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.4 million shares valued at $734.97 million to account for 11.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 38.26 million shares representing 9.82% and valued at over $619.41 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.14% of the shares totaling 20.04 million with a market value of $324.5 million.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HUDSON DAWN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HUDSON DAWN E bought 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $16.29 per share for a total of $50499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60255.0 shares.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that ROTH MICHAEL ISOR (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 159,105 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $21.27 per share for $3.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the IPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, KRAKOWSKY PHILIPPE (EVP & COO) disposed off 63,760 shares at an average price of $21.29 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 256,270 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG).

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -20.72% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is 44.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.26% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.65.