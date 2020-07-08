These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) is 52.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRSX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.6% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $1.61, the stock is 14.75% and 49.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock 50.92% off its SMA200. FRSX registered -12.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1904 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9626.

The stock witnessed a 44.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.74%, and is -5.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.45% over the week and 15.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 249.24% and -30.00% from its 52-week high.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), with institutional investors hold 1.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.70M, and float is at 21.54M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 1.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Psagot Investment House Ltd. with over 0.5 million shares valued at $0.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.64% of the FRSX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD with 0.12 million shares valued at $72319.0 to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 25748.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $15652.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 11249.0 with a market value of $6838.0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -40.92% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.07% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.