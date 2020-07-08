These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is 46.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.35 and a high of $80.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRUB stock was last observed hovering at around $71.07 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.94% off the consensus price target high of $75.15 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -55.3% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $71.44, the stock is 8.15% and 22.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 42.92% off its SMA200. GRUB registered -6.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.57.

The stock witnessed a 17.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.06%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) has around 2714 employees, a market worth around $6.47B and $1.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 507.64. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.41% and -10.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 26 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grubhub Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $407.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.80% in year-over-year returns.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Top Institutional Holders

425 institutions hold shares in Grubhub Inc. (GRUB), with 349.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 112.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.79M, and float is at 91.10M with Short Float at 15.61%. Institutions hold 111.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 15.01 million shares valued at $611.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the GRUB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 9.76 million shares valued at $397.68 million to account for 10.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.73 million shares representing 9.49% and valued at over $355.38 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.25% of the shares totaling 8.5 million with a market value of $346.19 million.

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) Insider Activity

A total of 162 insider transactions have happened at Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 80 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kucharski Brandt Walter, the company’s Prin. Acct. Officer/Controller. SEC filings show that Kucharski Brandt Walter sold 103 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $71.55 per share for a total of $7370.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371.0 shares.

Grubhub Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that DeWitt Adam (President, CFO and Treasurer) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $71.55 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55528.0 shares of the GRUB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Maloney Matthew M. (CEO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $71.55 for $71550.0. The insider now directly holds 12,272 shares of Grubhub Inc. (GRUB).

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc. (BDL) that is trading -40.09% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.99% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.