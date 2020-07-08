Things appear to be looking up for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is -19.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $3.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.89 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.01%.

At last check, trading at $0.88, the stock is 5.06% and 3.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -23.27% off its SMA200. BOXL registered -69.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8997 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9077.

The stock witnessed a -16.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.97%, and is -16.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.06% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $12.62M and $33.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.83% and -71.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-141.80%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Boxlight Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $7.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), with 6.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.76% while institutional investors hold 9.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.49M, and float is at 6.05M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 5.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.34 million shares valued at $0.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.20% of the BOXL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bard Associates Inc. with 90950.0 shares valued at $51841.0 to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 46027.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $26235.0, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 31438.0 with a market value of $17919.0.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by K Laser Technology Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $1.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.18 million shares.

Boxlight Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that K Laser Technology Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 707,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $1.00 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.18 million shares of the BOXL stock.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include K12 Inc. (LRN) that is trading 6.16% up over the past 12 months. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) is -73.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 95.76% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11600.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.