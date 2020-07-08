This Indicator Is Supporting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is -43.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $17.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The GT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.81 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -74.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $8.70, the stock is -1.79% and 8.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.8 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -24.02% off its SMA200. GT registered -40.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.50.

The stock witnessed a -10.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.02%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has around 63000 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $14.20B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.64% and -49.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.07 with sales reaching $1.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -145.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Top Institutional Holders

493 institutions hold shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), with 661.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.28% while institutional investors hold 86.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.00M, and float is at 232.34M with Short Float at 6.03%. Institutions hold 86.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.04 million shares valued at $151.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.18% of the GT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.65 million shares valued at $131.81 million to account for 9.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 11.62 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $67.65 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.40% of the shares totaling 10.25 million with a market value of $59.64 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bellissimo Jonathan, the company’s SR VP Global Operations & Tech. SEC filings show that Bellissimo Jonathan bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $7.38 per share for a total of $3690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1071.0 shares.