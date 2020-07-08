Top attractive stock of the week – Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE: EIM) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The EIM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.88 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.07%.

At last check, trading at $12.95, the stock is 1.92% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 1.93% off its SMA200. EIM registered 3.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.64.

The stock witnessed a 1.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.05%, and is 1.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.65% over the week and 0.65% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 17.81. Distance from 52-week low is 35.23% and -4.60% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Analyst Forecasts

.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Top Institutional Holders

123 institutions hold shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM), with 480.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 25.14% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 24.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 8.77 million shares valued at $109.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the EIM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with 2.7 million shares valued at $33.75 million to account for 3.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1.79 million shares representing 2.37% and valued at over $22.36 million, while Relative Value Partners Group, LLC holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $19.85 million.