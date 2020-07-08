Top attractive stock of the week – FireEye Inc. (FEYE)

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) is -27.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.54 and a high of $18.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The FEYE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.03 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.04%.

At last check, trading at $11.99, the stock is -3.65% and -0.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -14.12% off its SMA200. FEYE registered -20.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.12.

The stock witnessed a -6.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.58%, and is -0.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $2.75B and $903.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.76. Profit margin for the company is -28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.02% and -34.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.60%).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Analyst Forecasts

#####

FireEye Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $214.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Top Institutional Holders

392 institutions hold shares in FireEye Inc. (FEYE), with 4.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.13% while institutional investors hold 79.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.79M, and float is at 217.33M with Short Float at 8.30%. Institutions hold 78.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.69 million shares valued at $208.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the FEYE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 17.97 million shares valued at $190.15 million to account for 8.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 15.04 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $159.09 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 10.78 million with a market value of $114.06 million.

FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at FireEye Inc. (FEYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by King Alexa, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that King Alexa sold 1,713 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $12.69 per share for a total of $21743.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

FireEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Robbins William T (EVP, WW Sales) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $18.04 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the FEYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Robbins William T (EVP, WW Sales) disposed off 6,256 shares at an average price of $16.93 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 405,101 shares of FireEye Inc. (FEYE).

FireEye Inc. (FEYE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -3.65% down over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -19.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.13% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.