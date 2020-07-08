Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) is 24.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRQ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.02%.

At last check, trading at $0.94, the stock is 29.46% and 43.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 67.16% off its SMA200. TRQ registered -20.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7244 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5918.

The stock witnessed a 18.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.98%, and is 32.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 8.17% over the month.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) has around 2854 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $944.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.47. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.96% and -23.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Analyst Forecasts

#####

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $253.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), with 1.07B shares held by insiders accounting for 53.34% while institutional investors hold 83.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.01B, and float is at 939.01M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 38.77% of the Float.

#####

#####

#####

#####

#####

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 20.17% up over the past 12 months. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is -4.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.96% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.75.