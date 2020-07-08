Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:TSN Stock Is Going Next

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is -35.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.57 and a high of $94.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $58.69 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.71% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $58.34, the stock is -4.83% and -4.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. TSN registered -28.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.39.

The stock witnessed a -9.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.97%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) has around 141000 employees, a market worth around $21.43B and $43.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.84 and Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.04% and -38.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $10.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Top Institutional Holders

1,098 institutions hold shares in Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), with 9.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.50% while institutional investors hold 92.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.00M, and float is at 286.29M with Short Float at 1.60%. Institutions hold 90.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.15 million shares valued at $1.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the TSN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.66 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.81 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $1.26 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 14.28 million with a market value of $826.53 million.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rouse Scott, the company’s EVP & Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Rouse Scott sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $58.12 per share for a total of $34872.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512.0 shares.

Tyson Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that White Noel W (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 17,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $91.29 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the TSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Stouffer Stephen R (Group President Fresh Meats) disposed off 15,723 shares at an average price of $90.16 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 41,193 shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN).

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) that is trading -18.39% down over the past 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is -37.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.22% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.2.