Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) picks momentum as shares rise 0.24%

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -15.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.08 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $12.69 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.53% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $12.83, the stock is 0.25% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -5.25% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -8.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.90.

The stock witnessed a -3.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.20%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 218.79 and Fwd P/E is 18.44. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.79% and -21.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $259.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 96.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.00M, and float is at 226.01M with Short Float at 5.61%. Institutions hold 95.87% of the Float.

#####

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RONDINONE RALPH, the company’s SVP Global Operations NSE. SEC filings show that RONDINONE RALPH sold 2,651 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $13.03 per share for a total of $34543.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27398.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Siebert Kevin Christopher (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $12.37 per share for $27214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35772.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) disposed off 1,448 shares at an average price of $12.37 for $17912.0. The insider now directly holds 42,336 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading 7.22% up over the past 12 months. EXFO Inc. (EXFO) is -24.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.07% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.25.