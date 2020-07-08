Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Volatility At 5.64%, Should You Add A Position?

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is 103.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.29 and a high of $16.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -38.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $15.28, the stock is 15.83% and 42.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 80.90% off its SMA200. VSTO registered 75.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.96.

The stock witnessed a 35.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.00%, and is 6.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.64% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $868.07M and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.14. Profit margin for the company is -8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 256.18% and -5.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.10%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $416.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.18% while institutional investors hold 98.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.95M, and float is at 56.86M with Short Float at 4.70%. Institutions hold 96.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.74 million shares valued at $76.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.09% of the VSTO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with 5.64 million shares valued at $49.63 million to account for 9.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.91 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $43.17 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.48% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $38.1 million.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by METZ CHRISTOPHER T, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that METZ CHRISTOPHER T bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $7.11 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.59 million shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that LOPEZ MIGUEL A (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $4.81 per share for $48100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70465.0 shares of the VSTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) acquired 33,730 shares at an average price of $4.46 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 346,404 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 41.79% up over the past 12 months. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is 31.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.25% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.