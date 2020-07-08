Welltower Inc. (WELL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -38.92% Change This Year

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -38.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.27 and a high of $93.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $49.95 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.6% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -34.73% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $49.85, the stock is -6.14% and -1.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -28.72% off its SMA200. WELL registered -41.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.95.

The stock witnessed a -18.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.50%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $21.25B and $5.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.68 and Fwd P/E is 52.97. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.40% and -46.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Welltower Inc. (WELL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

1,118 institutions hold shares in Welltower Inc. (WELL), with 693.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 93.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 417.48M, and float is at 416.67M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 93.27% of the Float.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 18 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading -66.46% down over the past 12 months. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is -4.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.65% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.