Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) makes -20.57% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) is -78.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $11.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.36% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.19, the stock is -21.72% and -15.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -69.86% off its SMA200. WMC registered -77.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6174 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9116.

The stock witnessed a -23.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.59%, and is -20.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $124.41M and $-317.88M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.53. Distance from 52-week low is 59.85% and -80.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $4.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -71.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.10% in year-over-year returns.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Top Institutional Holders

163 institutions hold shares in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), with 370.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 50.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.40M, and float is at 52.93M with Short Float at 11.26%. Institutions hold 50.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.19 million shares valued at $11.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.72% of the WMC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.11 million shares valued at $7.11 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.04 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $6.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $3.46 million.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Trifon Harris, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Trifon Harris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $12645.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18303.0 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Johnson Sean O. (Deputy CIO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.35 per share for $6690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7097.0 shares of the WMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Murphy Jennifer (Director, President and CEO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.17 for $95138.0. The insider now directly holds 145,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC).

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -62.84% down over the past 12 months. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) is -28.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.99% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.82.