What should you know before buying stock in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is 4.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.69 and a high of $178.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $158.54 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $168.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.99% off the consensus price target high of $188.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -57.93% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $157.93, the stock is 12.53% and 21.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 12.15% off its SMA200. FDX registered -1.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.73.

The stock witnessed a 11.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.20%, and is 17.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 177000 employees, a market worth around $41.73B and $69.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.75. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.08% and -11.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.38 with sales reaching $17.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

1,578 institutions hold shares in FedEx Corporation (FDX), with 20.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.72% while institutional investors hold 81.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.00M, and float is at 241.02M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 75.09% of the Float.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALSH PAUL S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALSH PAUL S sold 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $155.54 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12000.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that SCHWAB SUSAN C (Director) sold a total of 10,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $155.58 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5311.0 shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, SMITH FREDERICK W (Chairman/CEO) disposed off 155,750 shares at an average price of $117.71 for $18.33 million. The insider now directly holds 14,419,628 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 12.29% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 2.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.4% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.