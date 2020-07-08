What should you know before buying stock in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is -18.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.00 and a high of $34.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.04 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.21%.

At last check, trading at $25.83, the stock is -3.46% and 0.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -12.34% off its SMA200. IRM registered -17.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.87.

The stock witnessed a -12.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.71%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 26750 employees, a market worth around $7.52B and $4.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.85 and Fwd P/E is 22.16. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.00% and -25.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Iron Mountain Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $933.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

796 institutions hold shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), with 2.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 88.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 287.84M, and float is at 283.67M with Short Float at 19.77%. Institutions hold 87.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.71 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.92% of the IRM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 35.2 million shares valued at $837.74 million to account for 12.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.94 million shares representing 7.62% and valued at over $522.16 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 13.88 million with a market value of $330.36 million.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allerton Jennifer, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Allerton Jennifer sold 7,011 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $27.30 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12812.0 shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that VERRECCHIA ALFRED J (Director) sold a total of 15,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $26.54 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16643.0 shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, RAKOWICH WALTER C (Director) disposed off 2,804 shares at an average price of $24.18 for $67801.0. The insider now directly holds 27,567 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is trading 3.45% up over the past 12 months. Equifax Inc. (EFX) is 23.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.55% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 54.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 17.18.