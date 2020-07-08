Which institution holds the most shares in General Mills Inc. (GIS)

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 17.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.59 and a high of $64.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.98 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.22%.

At last check, trading at $62.76, the stock is 2.39% and 2.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 13.35% off its SMA200. GIS registered 16.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.58.

The stock witnessed a 3.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.15%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $37.52B and $17.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.70 and Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.71% and -2.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Analyst Forecasts

General Mills Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $4.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Top Institutional Holders

1,716 institutions hold shares in General Mills Inc. (GIS), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 74.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 607.90M, and float is at 601.41M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 74.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 50.28 million shares valued at $2.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the GIS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 48.58 million shares valued at $2.56 billion to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 36.38 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $1.92 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.51% of the shares totaling 21.3 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at General Mills Inc. (GIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nudi Jonathon, the company’s Group President. SEC filings show that Nudi Jonathon sold 4,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $59.87 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58762.0 shares.

General Mills Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Benson Jodi J (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 17,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $61.19 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39445.0 shares of the GIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, OGrady Shawn P (Group President) disposed off 46,371 shares at an average price of $59.95 for $2.78 million. The insider now directly holds 130,905 shares of General Mills Inc. (GIS).

General Mills Inc. (GIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 26.03% up over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is -16.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.5% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.39.