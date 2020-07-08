Which institution holds the most shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) is 35.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $26.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.16 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.73% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -41.67% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $25.50, the stock is 5.57% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 28.84% off its SMA200. SFM registered 38.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.91%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $5.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.68 and Fwd P/E is 17.55. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.12% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $1.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Top Institutional Holders

405 institutions hold shares in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), with 588.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 96.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.55M, and float is at 117.19M with Short Float at 10.37%. Institutions hold 96.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.22 million shares valued at $245.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.22% of the SFM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.49 million shares valued at $213.52 million to account for 9.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.22 million shares representing 9.53% and valued at over $208.64 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.71% of the shares totaling 7.91 million with a market value of $146.99 million.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sinclair Jack, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sinclair Jack sold 26,194 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $23.51 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Sanders Dan J (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 34,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $24.06 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14205.0 shares of the SFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, GRAHAM TERRI F (Director) disposed off 2,778 shares at an average price of $25.08 for $69680.0. The insider now directly holds 23,975 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 30.21% up over the past 12 months. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) is 43.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.41% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.88.