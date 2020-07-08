Which Institutions Own Shares In Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is -56.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.55 and a high of $111.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The FANG stock was last observed hovering at around $40.12 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 0.53%.

At last check, trading at $40.65, the stock is -9.65% and -7.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -35.52% off its SMA200. FANG registered -62.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.24.

The stock witnessed a -23.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.98%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has around 712 employees, a market worth around $6.03B and $4.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.87. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.38% and -63.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Analyst Forecasts

Diamondback Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $629.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.30% in year-over-year returns.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Top Institutional Holders

771 institutions hold shares in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), with 1.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 102.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.29M, and float is at 156.52M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 102.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 19.57 million shares valued at $512.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.40% of the FANG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.6 million shares valued at $487.29 million to account for 11.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 15.59 million shares representing 9.88% and valued at over $408.58 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.86% of the shares totaling 10.82 million with a market value of $283.61 million.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the company’s CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev. SEC filings show that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $46.92 per share for a total of $84456.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53930.0 shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes (CFO & Exec. VP – Bus Dev) bought a total of 4,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $17.23 per share for $81839.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52130.0 shares of the FANG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stice Travis D. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 17,146 shares at an average price of $28.40 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 477,305 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) that is trading -43.08% down over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is -34.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.78% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.