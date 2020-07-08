Which Institutions Own Shares In MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) is 38.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $6.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.91 in the recent trading session, with the current loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -43.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -186.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $2.86, the stock is -11.07% and 13.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 10.99% off its SMA200. MGI registered 20.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9441 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1623.

The stock witnessed a -12.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.95%, and is -10.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 8.45% over the month.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has around 2252 employees, a market worth around $185.75M and $1.26B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.70% and -57.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoneyGram International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $249.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI), with 9.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.47% while institutional investors hold 35.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.40M, and float is at 55.03M with Short Float at 5.31%. Institutions hold 31.07% of the Float.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC sold 30,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $2.34 per share for a total of $70181.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MoneyGram International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Ripple Labs Inc. () bought a total of 626,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $4.10 per share for $2.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.24 million shares of the MGI stock.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -44.30% down over the past 12 months. WEX Inc. (WEX) is -25.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.74% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.