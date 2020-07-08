Who are the Institutional Holders in Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)?

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is -7.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $197.75 and a high of $286.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $251.38 in the recent trading session, with the current gains setting it 3.2% off its average median price target of $277.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.14% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.65% lower than the price target low of $248.00 for the same period.

At last check, trading at $254.58, the stock is 7.28% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a current trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 1.10% off its SMA200. BDX registered 0.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $239.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $250.94.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.76%, and is 7.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has around 70093 employees, a market worth around $71.80B and $17.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.99 and Fwd P/E is 20.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.74% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Becton Dickinson and Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.09 with sales reaching $3.95B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Top Institutional Holders

1,864 institutions hold shares in Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), with 453.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 89.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 272.01M, and float is at 271.07M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 89.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.04 million shares valued at $5.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.48% of the BDX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 21.94 million shares valued at $5.04 billion to account for 7.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.0 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $4.37 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 11.49 million with a market value of $2.64 billion.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kaltenbach Patrick, the company’s EVP & Pres Life Sciences. SEC filings show that Kaltenbach Patrick sold 1,049 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $243.20 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11612.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Kaltenbach Patrick (EVP & Pres Life Sciences) sold a total of 222 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $244.83 per share for $54352.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14688.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Fraser Claire (Director) disposed off 771 shares at an average price of $256.56 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 20,168 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 120.75% up over the past 12 months. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is 20.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.19% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.